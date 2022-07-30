Xi stresses further strengthening armed forces by training competent personnel

Xinhua) 08:43, July 30, 2022

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed further implementing the strategy of strengthening the armed forces by training competent personnel in the new era.

Presiding over and addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Thursday, Xi also urged efforts to give better play to the talent's role in spearheading and underpinning the cause of building a strong military.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, Xi extended festival greetings to service personnel of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of militia and reserve forces, days before the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on Aug. 1.

The personnel strategy is of great significance to realizing the Party's goal for military development in the new era and building the people's armed forces into a world-class military, Xi stressed.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the talent-related work in the military has gained historic achievements, Xi said.

Noting that the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said China is facing mounting instability and uncertainty in the national security situation.

In the coming five years, the key task for the country's military is to achieve the centenary objectives of the PLA. The work to foster military talent should be strengthened comprehensively, Xi said.

He stressed practicing the absolute Party leadership over the military throughout all aspects and the whole process of the talent-related work and improving the service personnel supply for war preparedness.

Xi also called for efforts to address salient problems in the talent-related work with reforms and innovations on all fronts.

The communication and cooperation between military and civilian sectors should be enhanced to further integrate the military's talent-related work with the country's efforts in developing a quality workforce, Xi said.

