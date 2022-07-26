China Development Bank offers loan support for Yellow River protection

Xinhua) 08:50, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has provided financial support for ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin.

A total of 86.3 billion yuan (about 12.78 billion U.S. dollars) in loans was issued in the first half of 2022, providing support for critical areas in the Yellow River protection efforts, according to the bank.

These include comprehensive management of the Yellow River basin, water security, construction of a modern industrial system, preservation and promotion of the Yellow River culture, and the improvement of people's livelihood, among others.

The policy bank will continue to solve the financing problems by market means and increase credit supply to support the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

