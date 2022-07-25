Highlights of men's 5000m final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 16:52, July 25, 2022

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (1st R) competes during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3rd L) competes during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after winning the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Front) competes during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Front) looks back as he sprints to the finish line during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Runners compete during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia competes during the men's 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)