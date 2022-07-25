Sense of security remains strong among Chinese over past decade

Xinhua) July 25, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Over the past decade, a strong sense of security has remained constant among the Chinese people, a Ministry of Public Security (MPS) official said Monday.

Sun Maoli, head of the legal affairs bureau under the MPS, made these remarks at a press conference on the efforts made by public security authorities across the country in advancing the Peaceful China Initiative in the last 10 years.

In 2021, the number of eight types of serious criminal cases saw a sharp decrease of 64.4 percent from 2012.

