Scenery of Arxan National Forest Park in north China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:21, July 25, 2022

Tourists visit the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows forests in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Tourists visit the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows forests in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows the scenery of the Arxan National Forest Park in Arxan of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

