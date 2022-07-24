Highlights of women's javelin throw final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) July 24, 2022

Kara Winger of the United States competes during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kitaguchi Haruka of Japan competes during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Liu Shiying of China competes during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kitaguchi Haruka of Japan competes during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia celebrates after the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Kelsey-Lee Barber (C) of Australia, Kara Winger (L) of the United States and Kitaguchi Haruka of Japan celebrate after the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

