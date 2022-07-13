Ge Yuxiu spends 27 years shooting 200,000 ecology-themed photos

(People's Daily App) 14:21, July 13, 2022

Ge Yuxiu, dubbed the "photographer from the vegetable cellar," joined the People's Liberation Army in Shandong Province in 1970 when he was 17. In the army, Ge had an opportunity to use cameras for the first time.

"In our department, there was a dual-lens camera in our communication office. It seemed to be a pass-me-down, however, [to me] it was something brand new," Ge recalls.

He started to practice taking photos. Ge learned composition from all materials he could find: newspapers and magazines. He researched lighting and shooting techniques and angles.

"It was an unforgettable experience to develop photos in a cellar full of radishes, cabbage and potatoes," said Ge.

(Video Produced by Di Jingyuan, story compiled by Dong Feng)

