Home>>
Behold People's Liberation Army's powerful multiple rocket launchers
(People's Daily App) 10:47, June 13, 2022
A brigade of the 82nd Group Army of China’s People’s Liberation Army went deep into the grasslands to participate in a PHL-03 joint multiple rocket launcher exercise. The rockets ripped through the sky, with the shock and awe of a movie scene.
(Compiled by Lin Huizi)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Biden admin's 4th arms sales to Taiwan slammed, 'cannot pose threat to PLA, only makes island cash cow'
- US rallies Canada, Australia for close-in recon on China; 'PLA could do similar to them' as countermeasure
- PLA warns away Australian spy plane for close airspace trespass in China’s Xisha
- Hyping PLA’s ‘dangerous intercept,’ who is Australia performing to again?
- PLA aircraft deal with Canadian, Australian provocative close-in recon in East and South China Seas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.