Behold People's Liberation Army's powerful multiple rocket launchers

(People's Daily App) 10:47, June 13, 2022

A brigade of the 82nd Group Army of China’s People’s Liberation Army went deep into the grasslands to participate in a PHL-03 joint multiple rocket launcher exercise. The rockets ripped through the sky, with the shock and awe of a movie scene.

