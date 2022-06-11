Night view of ancient town Tianshui in Gansu

Xinhua) 15:25, June 11, 2022

Tourists visit Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 9, 2022. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Photo taken on June 9, 2022 shows the night view of Tianshui ancient town in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. The ancient town, a block with historical buildings in Tianshui, has been renovated and received tourists for nearly one year. The restoration is in a bid to preserve history and the city's cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)