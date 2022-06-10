China strengthens screening for dengue fever at customs

Xinhua) 09:05, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs has issued an alert on the transmission of dengue fever after it broke out in multiple countries.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, headache, flushed skin, or even death.

China's customs will step up checks on personnel from countries and regions with dengue fever cases, including Brazil, Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar. Aircraft are required to be mosquito-free, and vessels carrying the disease should be kept at least 400 meters offshore and away from other ships before they can exterminate mosquitos.

Mosquitos will also be removed from containers, mail and other items coming from these countries and regions, and ports will be rid of mosquito clusters, said the administration.

The administration advises those accessing customs to take precautions against mosquito bites and report to relevant attendants if they are experiencing symptoms resembling those of dengue fever.

