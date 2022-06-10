"Multiple victims" reported after shooting in U.S. state of Maryland

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Xinhua) -- "Multiple victims" were reported after a shooting broke out in Smithsburg, U.S. state of Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

"The suspect is no longer a threat to the community," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), according to the release.

"This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," it read.

U.S. Congressman David Trone, whose district includes Smithsburg, tweeted that they are "actively monitoring the mass shooting" in the town.

"Our office is in contact with officials on the ground," Trone wrote. "If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds."

Smithsburg is about 110 kilometers northwest of Washington, D.C.

This is the latest of a series of mass shootings that have rocked the United States over the past weeks.

U.S. lawmakers are discussing gun control legislation but whether the talks will bear fruit is unknown.

