Interview: Washington spreads hate speech, lies against China, says Palestinian expert

GAZA, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The United States has adopted hate speech against China, spreading lies and rumors to deter China's growth, a Palestinian political expert has said.

"The U.S. used to resort to spreading baseless allegations against its opponents in order to promote internal strife among the countries," Talal Okal, a Gaza-based analyst, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently described China as the "most serious long-term challenge to the international order," and slung groundless accusations against China on issues related to Xinjiang.

"Blinken's remarks are only part of a series of lies and slanders pursued by the U.S. against China. It is launching huge media campaigns through international media agencies," Okal said.

In fact, the analyst said, the incitement by the United States against China is rooted in its hostile attitude towards the Asian country, behind which is Washington's true intention of disrupting and hindering China's development.

The United States insists on adopting hate speech and false allegations against China despite China's efforts to enhance international cooperation, Okal said.

"There is no doubt," he said, that China's efforts to promote multilateralism were deemed as a challenge to the American monopoly in the international system.

"China establishes its relations with the world on the basis of partnership and mutual benefit ... and this is worrying the U.S. administration," the analyst said.

Therefore, the United States has been relying on malicious methods to wage smear campaigns against China, spreading disinformation and false accusations on such issues as democracy and human rights, Okal said.

However, he believes that China has succeeded in refuting all the U.S. falsehoods by showing facts to the world.

"It is better for the U.S. to talk about its own violations against human rights in the world by waging wars against multiple countries, and to review itself for its blatant bias," said the expert.

