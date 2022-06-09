Interview: GDI promotes inclusive, balanced global economic development, says Pakistani expert

09:38, June 09, 2022 By Raheela Nazir, Jiang Jiang ( Xinhua

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China last year will promote inclusive and balanced global economic development, bridging the development divide to help meet the United Nation's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, an economist has said.

In a recent interview, Aneel Salman, chair of economic security at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, told Xinhua that the initiative provides the best solution to pressing challenges for countries worldwide, especially developing countries like Pakistan.

Describing the initiative as timely and people-centric, the expert said it complements China's efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

According to Salman, several other Chinese initiatives of economic value, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), have bolstered global growth.

Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship BRI project, China has helped Pakistan build infrastructure, especially energy and transportation projects, said Salman.

"Construction of hospitals, schools, infrastructure, and the foreign investment under CPEC brought socio-economic development for Pakistan," he said, adding that China has extended assistance to Pakistan's fight against COVID-19 by providing millions of doses of vaccines, masks and other related equipment and sending over teams of experts.

Noting that the GDI would further strengthen the BRI's ability to raise living standards and foster prosperity worldwide, the economist said that the initiative would play a key role in energizing global cooperation, promoting multilateralism and building an open, equal and inclusive world economy.

Salman added that China supports every country's right to follow an economic path of its own choice and rejects aggression, conflict and interference in others' internal affairs.

"I think the world has become a global village where every country is connected with each other ... the initiative is not based on vested interests or a one-sided development model. It is a shared development model with mutual support," Salman said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)