Home>>
60,000 youngsters benefit from eye care project of China's red cross society
(Xinhua) 09:18, June 08, 2022
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 60,000 juniors have benefited from a vision care project initiated by the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) as of the 27th National Eye Care Day that fell on June 6.
Launched last September, the project has been implemented in nine provincial regions including Yunnan, Gansu and Hunan.
The project carries out eye care education campaigns and optometry health checks for juniors, and those from financially disadvantaged families receive free spectacles and medical assistance for eye diseases when necessary.
It plans to build a one-stop prevention and control system for myopia among juniors, which will be piloted in nearly 3,000 schools in 18 provincial regions, covering more than 2 million people.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China vows to improve eye care services for children, seniors
- Health care workers in U.S. subject to increasing anger, even violence: media
- Young Chinese people keen on buying health care products during "Double 11"
- Villager no longer has to carry elderly mother 4 km to hospital, thanks to new services
- Xinjiang promotes health care programs to reduce illness-caused poverty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.