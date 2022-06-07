G20 countries to discuss global funding scheme to face future pandemic

Xinhua) 09:30, June 07, 2022

JAKARTA, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Health leaders from Group of Twenty (G20) countries will talk about mobilizing financial resources for future pandemic prevention, preparedness and response as an effort to build a strong and resilient global health system from the threat of future health disasters.

The discussion will be made during the two-day second Health Working Group (HWG) meeting on June 6-7 in Lombok, Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province.

"We will focus on the aspects coordination, ability and rapid response to the changing situation of diseases, as well as mitigation plan to face other possible pandemics in the future," spokesperson of Indonesia's Health Ministry Siti Nadia Tarmizi said on Monday in a press statement.

Tarmizi said that currently there had been several financing frameworks initiated by the World Bank and WHO, namely joint finance and health taskforce, as well as the Financial Intermediary Fund.

"We hope that the HWG meeting can conclude a global collective action needed to increase investment and support from various parties to strengthen the capacity of developing countries to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next possible pandemic," she said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)