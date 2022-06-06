We Are China

Tomur: Home of unique natural beauty in China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 14:33, June 06, 2022

The Tomur scenic area of the Tianshan Mountains in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region offers a perfect combination of snowy mountains, a massive canyon and grasslands.

Check out Tomur's stunning natural scenery and enjoy various activities such as skiing, horseback riding and rock climbing.

(Compiled by Xu Ruohan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)