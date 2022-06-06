Home>>
Tomur: Home of unique natural beauty in China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:33, June 06, 2022
The Tomur scenic area of the Tianshan Mountains in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region offers a perfect combination of snowy mountains, a massive canyon and grasslands.
Check out Tomur's stunning natural scenery and enjoy various activities such as skiing, horseback riding and rock climbing.
(Compiled by Xu Ruohan)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
