UN biodiversity leader praises China's environmental achievements

Xinhua) 08:37, June 06, 2022

SHENYANG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved inspiring and remarkable outcomes in fighting climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, on Sunday.

Mrema made the remarks at China's national event to mark the 2022 World Environment Day, which she addressed via video link. Themed "work together to build a clean and beautiful world," the event was held in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Mrema noted that China has actively and persistently contributed to global efforts to address environmental issues, promoting sustainable development and building a community for all life on earth.

She also commended China's measures on mainstreaming biodiversity, including establishing national parks and drawing up ecological redlines.

The national event on World Environment Day aims to encourage the whole of society to improve its awareness of environmental protection, participate in the construction of ecological civilization, and build a beautiful China, demonstrating China's role as an important participant, contributor and leader in constructing global ecological civilization, according to the event organizer.

China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said at the event that China will further step up international cooperation on climate change, marine pollution control and biodiversity conservation, working together with the international community to fulfill the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

