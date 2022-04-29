Cooperation center for China-Pacific Island countries climate change launched

Xinhua) 09:52, April 29, 2022

JINAN, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A cooperation center for China and Pacific Island countries on climate change was launched Thursday in east China's Shandong Province.

Jointly built by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and Shandong Province, the center is located in Shandong's Liaocheng City, according to the foreign affairs office of the provincial government of Shandong.

The unveiling ceremony of the center and the opening ceremony of China-Pacific Island countries' high-level dialogue on climate change were held via video link on Thursday, with relevant personnel taking part in the online event.

China announced it would establish a cooperation center for China and Pacific Island countries on climate change at the first China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in October 2021.

The center will focus on cooperation in the field of climate change, green development and people-to-people exchanges between China and Pacific Island countries, and will also promote mutually beneficial cooperation between Shandong and Pacific Island countries in climate change and other wider fields through training, exchanges, academic activities and foreign aid.

A batch of cooperative projects on climate change were signed on Thursday.

