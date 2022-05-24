China seeks breakthroughs in meteorological core technologies

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the innovation of meteorological core technologies and fully leverage the technologies to prevent loss from extreme weather, according to an official.

With the goal of building a modern technology-driven meteorological system, the country needs to make significant breakthroughs in Earth-system numerical model, disastrous weather predictions and meteorological observation equipment, said Zhuang Guotai, head of the China Meteorological Administration.

His remarks came after the release of a guideline issued by the State Council on fostering the high-quality development of meteorology between 2022 and 2035.

Per the guideline, China will become independent in meteorological core technologies by 2025, and have major breakthroughs in key meteorological science and technology fields and realize meteorological modernization featuring smart technologies by 2035.

Some technologies of China's numerical weather forecasting system have already reached the internationally advanced level, Zhuang noted.

The country has also established a meteorological observation system of nearly 70,000 automatic ground observation stations, 236 weather radars and seven Fengyun meteorological satellites.

While speeding up tackling core technologies, Zhuang said the administration will build meteorological disaster monitoring and forecasting systems based on various disaster types and industries to strengthen the warning capabilities.

