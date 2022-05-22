BRICS countries renew pledge to strengthen environmental cooperation

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 17, 2020 shows the headquarters building of BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The BRICS countries pledged to step up policy dialogues and jointly conduct research to foster environmental cooperation in climate change, biodiversity, and marine conservation at a meeting on Friday.

The 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting was hosted by China via video link and attended by representatives from environmental protection authorities of South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and India.

Noting that cooperation between the BRICS countries is now an integral part of global environment endeavors, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said all sides should work closer toward a low-carbon future and the fulfillment of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

China proposed deeper pragmatic cooperation in areas like inter-city partnerships for sustainability and environmental technology.

All sides should join hands in low-carbon technology innovations and provide developing countries and the world with solutions for environmental protection, Huang said.

