Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on respecting, protecting human rights

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have always respected and protected human rights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made important remarks in this regard on various occasions.

The following are some highlights of his remarks.

-- The CPC takes respecting and protecting human rights as its persistent pursuit.

-- China has blazed a path of human rights development that is suited to the country's conditions.

-- China insists on a combination of the principle of human rights' universality and the nation's actual conditions, and insists that the rights to live and development are primary basic human rights.

-- No matter what stage of development we may reach, China's human rights cause must advance in accordance with its national conditions and the Chinese people's needs, and reaching the goals and standards set in this way will be sufficient. There is no need to look up to the West or be judged by the West.

-- It is up to the international community, rather than a self-righteous few, to judge whether a country is democratic or not.

-- Instead of a one-size-fits-all path, there are many paths that lead to democracy.

-- It is in itself undemocratic to use a single yardstick to measure the rich and varied political systems and examine the diverse political civilizations of humanity from a monotonous perspective.

