Changes of Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Guangxi, China

Xinhua) 11:12, May 21, 2022

Combo photo shows children taking naps on May 18, 2022 (up) and children waking up for classes on March 24, 2011 in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

In 2011, a nutrition improvement plan for students in rural areas began, which provides nutritious meals for students in schools like Sanzhiyang. Today, Sanzhiyang Elementary School's well equipped canteen is serving carefully balanced meals to ensure the health and development of its students.

Sanzhiyang Elementary School has continuously improved its infrastructure, building new teaching and dormitory buildings, toilets and playgrounds, etc. The number of its students has nearly doubled in recent years. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Combo photo shows a staff serving nutritious meals for children on May 18, 2022 (up) and children taking out their lunch boxes of steamed rice and soybean from a boiler on March 24, 2011 in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children attend a class in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children take exercise in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children have lunch in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children have lunch in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children run past a new dormitory building in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Combo photo shows the aerial view of Sanzhiyang Elementary School on May 18, 2022 (up) and on Nov. 11, 2014 in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Combo photo shows a staff member preparing nutritious meals for children on May 18, 2022 (up) and a child putting his lunch box back to the boiler after having steamed rice and soybean on March 24, 2011 in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Combo photo shows the view of Sanzhiyang Elementary School on May 18, 2022 (up) and on Nov. 11, 2014 in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children take exercise in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Teachers work in the office in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Children attend a class in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

Combo photo shows children taking naps on May 18, 2022 (up) and on Nov. 11, 2014 in Sanzhiyang Elementary School in Du'an Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. 11 years ago, Sanzhiyang's children grew up on a diet of steamed rice and soybean, one of the few things that would grow there. Back then, malnutrition were common among students.

