China's Gansu reports trade growth with RCEP members

Xinhua) 10:24, May 20, 2022

LANZHOU, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) grow 12.6 percent year on year to 3.85 billion yuan (about 570 million U.S. dollars) during the first four months this year, according to the Lanzhou Customs.

From January to April, major goods exported from Gansu to RCEP member countries such as Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea included agricultural products, plastic products and traditional Chinese medicinal herbs.

During the same period, the province's agricultural exports increased 41.8 percent year on year. Exports of seeds, apples and apple juice all reported strong growth.

These agricultural products were mainly exported to RCEP member countries including Thailand and Japan, and countries and regions along the Belt and Road such as Kazakhstan and Nepal.

