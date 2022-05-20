World needs to double efforts to reinvigorate multilateralism: Cambodian PM

PHNOM PENH, May 19 (Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Thursday that the world needs to double efforts to reinvigorate multilateralism to tackle key challenges for the common interest.

He made the remarks in a pre-recorded video statement delivered to a virtual meeting attended by representatives from political parties, think tanks and civil society organizations in BRICS countries and other developing countries.

Countries cannot turn their back on multilateralism if they are to genuinely tackle common challenges, Hun Sen said, addressing the meeting themed "Solidarity and Cooperation Towards Common Development and a Brighter Future."

"In this connection, ASEAN and BRICS as well as the rest of the international community need to double down efforts to revitalize multilateralism that gives priority to convergences in addressing challenges," he said.

Hun Sen noted that countries should not be hindered by "the imposition of unilateral sanctions, economic embargoes or other coercive measures that violate international law and the core principles and purposes enshrined in the United Nations Charter."

Regarding the post-COVID-19 recovery in an inclusive, sustainable and resilient manner, it is also imperative for countries to work closely together to ensure that they are on the right track to achieve the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

"In this regard, I fully support China's Global Development Initiative that involves international cooperation and efforts to support less developed countries, especially those the pandemic hit particularly hard," he said.

Hun Sen said that as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2022, Cambodia, together with other ASEAN member states, will strive to play a more active role in building a brighter future for Asia and beyond.

"We count on our ASEAN's partners, including the BRICS countries, for support to ensure the success of Cambodia's ASEAN chairmanship this year for the interest of the people in Southeast Asia and beyond," Hun Sen said.

BRICS comprises five major emerging economies of the world, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

