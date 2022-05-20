Infrastructure projects under construction in key pilot zone of Tacheng, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:15, May 20, 2022

Photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows workers working at a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Workers work at a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows workers working at a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Workers work at a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

A worker works at a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 18, 2022. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows a construction site in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Construction workers are busy building major infrastructure projects in the key pilot zone of Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

