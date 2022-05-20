WHO validates 3rd Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Xinhua) 08:08, May 20, 2022

Photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows an exterior view of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

"The Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the WHO statement said.

GENEVA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) validated on Thursday the CONVIDECIA COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese developer CanSino Biologics for emergency use, making it the third Chinese vaccine after Sinopharm and Sinopec having been certified by WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The WHO said in a statement that the assessment of CONVIDECIA was "based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability and a manufacturing site inspection conducted by WHO."

Chinese ambassador to the Republic of the Congo Ma Fulin (1st R) hands over a box of COVID-19 vaccine to Congolese official at Maya-Maya airport in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, Jan. 20, 2022. (Xinhua)

CONVIDECIA, administered as a single dose, "is based on a modified human adenovirus that expresses the spike S protein of SARS-CoV-2," the virus behind COVID-19. The vaccine was found to have 64 percent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92 percent against severe COVID-19.

CONVIDECIA has also been reviewed by the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which formulates vaccine-specific policies and recommendations for vaccines' use in populations. The SAGE recommends use of CONVIDECIA as a single 0.5 milliliter dose in all age groups 18 and above. Detailed recommendations on the vaccine's use are due to be released soon.

The WHO validated China's Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines last year.

Staff members convey Chinese COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Managua, Nicaragua, Dec. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

