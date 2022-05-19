We Are China

Herdsmen train horses in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:22, May 19, 2022

Herdsmen drive horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Herdsmen drive horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Horses run on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Aerial photo shows horses running on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo shows horses running on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

A herdsman trains horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A herdsman is ready to lasso horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

