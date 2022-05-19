Herdsmen train horses in N China's Inner Mongolia
Herdsmen drive horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Herdsmen drive horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Horses run on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Aerial photo shows horses running on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Aerial photo shows horses running on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman lassoes horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
A herdsman trains horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A herdsman is ready to lasso horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Herdsmen train horses on a grassland in West Ujimqin Banner of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
