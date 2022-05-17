Chinese mainland reports 162 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 162 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 77 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
Apart from Shanghai, eight other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 43 in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 746 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, out of a total of 887 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 476 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Monday, there were 5,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.
One new death from COVID-19 was reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.
