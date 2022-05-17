China to promote symbiosis of small, medium, large companies

Xinhua) 10:15, May 17, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China will boost the full integration of all spheres of small, medium-sized and large companies, including the industrial, supply and data chains, to promote symbiosis.

The country aims to spawn an array of small and medium-sized firms that focus on specialized high-end technologies and have superior supporting facilities by 2025, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and 10 other government organs.

A new ecology comprising enterprises of all sizes and featuring coordination, efficiency, integration and smoothness will be formed to shore up the industrial and supply chains, per the circular.

In this regard, the circular proposed guiding large enterprises to share their design and development abilities and open their equipment and laboratory access to smaller counterparts.

It also calls for further providing small businesses with free access to related project libraries and databases and matching their industrial chains with corresponding large companies to push forward the integration process, the circular said.

