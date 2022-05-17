UN chief welcomes Somalia's peaceful presidential elections

UNITED NATIONS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed Somalia's peaceful presidential elections on Sunday and congratulated Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the country's 10th federal president.

Through a statement, the UN chief commended outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo for "immediately accepting the results and expressing support to his successor."

The secretary-general also expressed his hope that the new president would move swiftly "to form an inclusive cabinet," and that the new government and federal member states would work closely together "to advance critical national priorities and address the challenges Somalia faces."

The top UN official reiterated the continued support of the United Nations to the government and people of Somalia and looked forward to continuing to closely work with the new administration to advance Somalia's state-building agenda and address the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

