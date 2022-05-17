UN voices concern over clashes in Libya's Tripoli

Xinhua) 09:09, May 17, 2022

TRIPOLI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday expressed concern about clashes that took place west of Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday between armed groups.

"The UNSMIL expresses its serious concern about armed clashes on May 15 that involved indiscriminate fire and the alleged use of heavy weapons in Janzour area, a densely populated neighbourhood in Tripoli," said the Mission in a statement.

"The current mobilization of forces affiliated with different armed groups increases tensions and risk of clashes that could spiral into armed conflict," added the statement.

The Mission called on all parties in Libya to exercise maximum restraint and to use dialogue to resolve contentious issues, fulfilling their obligations to protect civilians and infrastructure.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

