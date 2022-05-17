Ring-shaped bridge in Nanjing provides place for citizens to better admire scenery of Yangtze River

People's Daily Online) 09:05, May 17, 2022

Photo shows a ring-shaped bridge, which is located at the site where the Jinchuan River flows into the Yangtze River. (People’s Daily Online/Leng Jinming)

A ring-shaped bridge located in the southern section of the Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province has linked the banks of the Jinchuan River at the place where the river joins the Yangtze River, providing an ideal place for citizens and tourists to better enjoy the scenery of the Yangtze River.

The bridge, which was opened to the public at the Bridge Park in Nanjing on May 1, 2022, is an important facility established under the framework of the phase-2 environmental governance project initiated by the Bridge Park.

