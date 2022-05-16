China's average surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.7 pct in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 10:17, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.7 percent in the first four months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)