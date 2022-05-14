People participate in Feel Accessibility 2022 event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Xinhua) 15:03, May 14, 2022

Citizens experience wheelchair basketball during the Feel Accessibility 2022 event in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 13, 2022. Citizens take part in the Feel Accessibility 2022, an annual event aiming at boosting people's awareness of accessibility for disabled people at Tel Aviv Port. This year's event includes a combination of Paralympic sports, such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, as well as fun activities. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Students experience sitting volleyball during the Feel Accessibility 2022 event in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 13, 2022. Citizens take part in the Feel Accessibility 2022, an annual event aiming at boosting people's awareness of accessibility for disabled people at Tel Aviv Port. This year's event includes a combination of Paralympic sports, such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, as well as fun activities. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Boys play wheelchair tennis during the Feel Accessibility 2022 event in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 13, 2022. Citizens take part in the Feel Accessibility 2022, an annual event aiming at boosting people's awareness of accessibility for disabled people at Tel Aviv Port. This year's event includes a combination of Paralympic sports, such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, as well as fun activities. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

