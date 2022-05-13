E China's Jinzhai County promotes industrial integration, agro-tourism

Xinhua) 08:23, May 13, 2022

Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Workers sort tea leaves at a workshop in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

File photo shows tourists picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 2, 2021. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Photo by Nan Yingping/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Workers bake tea leaves in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)

