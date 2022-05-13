E China's Jinzhai County promotes industrial integration, agro-tourism
Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Workers sort tea leaves at a workshop in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Villagers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 11, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
File photo shows tourists picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, May 2, 2021. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Photo by Nan Yingping/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows a tea garden in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Workers bake tea leaves in Dawan Village of Jinzhai County, east China's Anhui Province, April 19, 2022. Located in the deep of Dabieshan Mountain region, Jinzhai County is a famous tea planting and production base. During the past years, the county has been actively promoting industrial integration and agro-tourism to boost local people's income. (Photo by Wang Cheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Camping becomes burgeoning trend in China's holiday tourism market
- Tibet improves infrastructure to boost tourism
- Villagers in Tibet’s Nyingchi become prosperous through rural tourism
- Tourists view tulips in Suiping County, Henan
- Guizhou makes efforts to integrate agriculture with tourism, cultural industries
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.