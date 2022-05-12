Most districts in major U.S. cities unaffordable to Black residents: The Guardian

Xinhua) 10:41, May 12, 2022

LONDON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The majority of local Black residents could not afford as many as 93 percent of districts in major U.S. cities at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that the National Equity Atlas, a research initiative, also found that the majority of zip codes affordable for Black, Latinx and low-income households have long suffered from disinvestment and lack high-quality schools, clean air, parks, safe streets and good jobs.

These findings "paint a bleak picture of both severe racial inequality and a growing shortage of affordable housing in cities across the U.S.," the newspaper commented.

