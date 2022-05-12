Home>>
Most districts in major U.S. cities unaffordable to Black residents: The Guardian
(Xinhua) 10:41, May 12, 2022
LONDON, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The majority of local Black residents could not afford as many as 93 percent of districts in major U.S. cities at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper reported that the National Equity Atlas, a research initiative, also found that the majority of zip codes affordable for Black, Latinx and low-income households have long suffered from disinvestment and lack high-quality schools, clean air, parks, safe streets and good jobs.
These findings "paint a bleak picture of both severe racial inequality and a growing shortage of affordable housing in cities across the U.S.," the newspaper commented.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China slams U.S. for leaving unexploded bombs in Southeast Asia
- Time for US to lift China tariffs, ‘toxic’ monetary policy biting global economy
- US eyes China containment at upcoming ASEAN summit, but regional countries want to stay away from US-China rivalry: experts
- U.S. inflation could peak, but high prices here to stay
- U.S. inflation surges 8.3 pct in April, still near four-decade high
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.