Wind turbines in a sea of clouds

Ecns.cn) 16:52, May 06, 2022

Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)

