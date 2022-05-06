Wind turbines in a sea of clouds
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Aerial photo shows wind turbines whirling to generate electricity in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province. The turbines were surrounded by a sea of clouds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaoming)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.