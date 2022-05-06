Infrared camera captures rare green peafowl in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:43, May 06, 2022

Green peafowl in Shuangbai county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, have recently entered a new breeding season. Footage showed a green peacock chick fanning out its tail and displaying its unfolded feathers to its mother.

Under first-class national protection in the country, the green peafowl is China's only native peafowl, with just 600 estimated to be left in Yunnan Province.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)