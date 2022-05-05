7th cross-Strait ceremony to worship Emperor Yan to be held in China’s Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 14:10, May 05, 2022

Photo show a press conference on the 7th cross-Strait ceremony to worship Emperor Yan, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation, held on April 30, 2022 in Gaoping, a county-level city where the mausoleum of Emperor Yan is located in north China’s Shanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Gaoping Municipal Committee)

The 7th cross-Strait ceremony to worship Emperor Yan, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation, will take place on May 8 in Gaoping, a county-level city in north China’s Shanxi Province, where the mausoleum of Emperor Yan is located, its organizers revealed at a recent press conference.

Gaoping, administered by Jincheng city, is best known for its unique culture of Emperor Yan. Since 2016, Gaoping has hosted six cross-Strait ceremonies to worship Emperor Yan, providing excellent opportunities for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to strengthen and celebrate ties of kinship and culture.

At the press conference, Wu Jianpeng, deputy mayor of Jincheng, called on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the Chinese diaspora to pay homage to Emperor Yan, and pray for blessings.

Yuan Jian, mayor of Gaoping, announced the 7th cross-Strait ceremony at the press conference while inviting members of the Chinese diaspora and friends from all over the globe to visit and invest in the city.

The event will be held both online and offline after implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The event will feature a wide range of activities, including soliciting 100 stories about Emperor Yan from around the world, to promote the history and culture of Emperor Yan, and the cultural heritage of Gaoping and Jincheng.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)