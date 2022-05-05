German dependency on Russian energy significantly reduced: president

Xinhua) 09:03, May 05, 2022

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeyer (L) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attend a news conference at Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Germany's dependency on Russian energy resources has been significantly reduced, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday during a visit to Bucharest.

Germany's dependency on Russian oil is currently 15 percent, Steinmeier told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The Romanian president said that his country supports the European Commission's proposed ban on Russian oil, which would be implemented through a phase-out period of six months.

Authorities in Bucharest are now working on sustainable solutions that can be rapidly mobilized, Iohannis said.

"Romania wants to play an active role in achieving the EU's strategic objectives for diversifying its natural gas supply," he said.

Talks between the two leaders also focused on the support granted to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, support for the EU accession of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, and Romania's expectations regarding accession to the Schengen area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday on retaliatory sanctions against individuals and entities in response to their "unfriendly actions" over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Russian government was ordered to compile a list of individuals under sanctions within 10 days.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeyer attends a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (not in the picture) at Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 4, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)