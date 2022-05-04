Chinese scientific expedition team reaches Mt. Qomolangma summit

Xinhua) 16:33, May 04, 2022

Members of a Chinese scientific expedition team reach the summit of Mount Qomolangma on May 4, 2022. Chinese scientific researchers reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma Wednesday and established an automatic meteorological monitoring station on it. (Xinhua/Sonam Dorje)

MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, Tibet, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A total of 13 members of a Chinese expedition team reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak at a height of 8,848.86 meters, on Wednesday.

At the summit, the squad measured the thickness of ice and snow using high-accuracy radar for the first time and collected samples for further research.

The squad is part of a larger scientific research team consisting of more than 270 members carrying out a comprehensive scientific expedition on Mount Qomolangma, which falls within China's second scientific research survey on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

With the most disciplines covered, the most scientific research participants, and the most advanced equipment utilized, the expedition is the largest since the survey on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau started in 2017.

Members of a Chinese scientific expedition team establish an automatic meteorological monitoring station on Mount Qomolangma May 4, 2022. Chinese scientific researchers reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma Wednesday and established an automatic meteorological monitoring station on it. (Xinhua/Sonam Dorje)

