Meteorological support team launched in safeguards of Mt. Qomolangma expedition

(Xinhua) 16:16, May 04, 2022

Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows the camp of the meteorological support team for China's new comprehensive scientific expedition on Mount Qomolangma.

China has started a new comprehensive scientific expedition on Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak on the China-Nepal border.

Weather factors such as temperature, wind speed and humidity will directly affect the completion of scientific research tasks and the safety of research personnel at high altitude. Therefore, a meteorological support team has been launched in safeguards of the scientific expedition.

The team is composed of staff members from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, and the Meteorological Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region, etc. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A scientific research member checks data at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 2, 2022.

Staff members of the Meteorological Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region exchange opinions on weather situation in a meteorological emergency support vehicle at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

A scientific research member checks an Ozone flux unit at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

A scientific research member checks a microwave radiometer at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

A weather balloon is launched at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

Scientific research members prepare the radiosonde and ozonesonde to be attached to a weather balloon at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

A scientific research member launches a weather balloon at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

A scientific research member checks a wind radar at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 2, 2022.

Photo taken on May 3, 2022 shows a meteorological emergency support vehicle at the Mount Qomolangma base camp.

A staff member of the Meteorological Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region checks real-time data in an emergency support vehicle at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

Scientific research members inflate a weather balloon at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

Scientific research members check atmospheric data at the Mount Qomolangma base camp on May 3, 2022.

