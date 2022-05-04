Beijing's 12 districts start three rounds of nucleic acid screening
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have started three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
