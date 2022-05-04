Beijing's 12 districts start three rounds of nucleic acid screening

(Xinhua) 16:00, May 04, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have started three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People line up to take nucleic acid tests in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have started three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People line up to take nucleic acid tests in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have started three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis in succession to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)