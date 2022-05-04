Mass wedding held in Bhopal, India
Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)
Bridegrooms on camels take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)
A bride talks on a phone as she takes part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)
Brides and bridegrooms take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
