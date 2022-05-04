Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 04, 2022

Home>>

Mass wedding held in Bhopal, India

(Xinhua) 15:57, May 04, 2022

　　Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　Bridegrooms on camels take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　A bride talks on a phone as she takes part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　Bridegrooms on camels take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

　　Brides and bridegrooms take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Photos