Mass wedding held in Bhopal, India

(Xinhua) 15:57, May 04, 2022

Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

Bridegrooms on camels take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

A bride talks on a phone as she takes part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

Brides take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

Bridegrooms on camels take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

Brides and bridegrooms take part in a mass wedding in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, May 3, 2022. More than 52 couples on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot during the mass wedding in Bhopal. (Str/Xinhua)

