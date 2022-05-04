Russian Defense Ministry says forces attack firing positions of Ukrainian army at Azovstal

Xinhua) 14:46, May 04, 2022

MOSCOW/KIEV, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Russian forces have been attacking the firing positions of the Ukrainian armed forces at the Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The fighters of the Azov Battalion and Ukrainian troops took advantage of the ceasefire at the steel plant to move into their firing positions, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Vadim Astafyev.

Artillery and aircraft were being used to destroy the firing positions, Astafyev added.

Russian troops were trying to break into the Azovstal plant from several places, the Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing Mariupol Patrol Police Chief Mykhailo Vershinin.

"There was artillery and aviation training for almost a day ... now they stormed the plant in several places. We are defending. We are fighting back," Vershinin was quoted as saying.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries said on Monday that more than 100 people were evacuated from Mariupol, local media reported.

