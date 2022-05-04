S.Korea says DPRK fires 1 ballistic missile into eastern waters

Xinhua) 14:42, May 04, 2022

SEOUL, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired one ballistic missile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the ballistic missile, which was launched toward the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 12:03 p.m. local time (0303 GMT).

The missile traveled about 470 km at an altitude of around 780 km. The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were analyzing further details, the JCS noted.

It marked the 14th projectile launch by the DPRK this year. The DPRK said it test-fired a new type intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.

The JCS said the DPRK's repeated launches of ballistic missiles were an act of grave threats that damage the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community.

It urged the DPRK to immediately stop such an act that was a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The JCS added that the South Korean military was tracking and monitoring relevant situations while maintaining a full readiness posture in preparation for possibly additional launches.

