AU forces foil attack on military base in central Somalia

Xinhua) 13:15, May 04, 2022

MOGADISHU, May 3 (Xinhua) -- African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) repulsed a deadly pre-dawn attack by the al-Shabab militant group on its military camp in the central Somalia town of El Baraf, local security officials confirmed Tuesday.

The local security officials told Radio Mogadishu that two loud explosions hit the ATMIS base manned by the Burundian troops followed by an exchange of gunfire between the troops and the militants.

"ATMIS troops of Burundi contingent have repulsed a complex attack by the terror group al-Shabab on an army base in El-Baraf town of Somalia's Hirshabelle State in the early hours of Tuesday," the state-owned radio reported.

There was no comment from the government or ATMIS officials on the latest assault by the extremist group.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The insurgent group which has tied with al-Qaida terrorists has carried out many deadly attacks targeting AU camps across Somalia.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)