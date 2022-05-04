71 athletes and 15 sports teams awarded Chinese highest youth honor

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China's youth organizations awarded the 26th China Youth May Fourth Medal to 122 individuals and 33 organizations on Tuesday.

In the field of sports, 71 athletes and 15 sports teams were honored for their achievements at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

China's shooter Yang Qian received the China Youth May Fourth Medal for winning the first gold of Tokyo 2020 in women's 10m air rifle. Olympic champion diver Quan Hongchan and wheelchair fencer Li Hao were also honored.

China's women's table tennis team, China's men's table tennis team, and China's women's wheelchair fencing epee team were among the organizations honored.

The China Youth May Fourth Medal has been awarded since 1997. The award, jointly presented by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the All-China Youth Federation, is the highest honor for youths from all walks of life and all corners of the country.

