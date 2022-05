Chinese mainland reports 353 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 260 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:05, May 04, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 353 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 260 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)