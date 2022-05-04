Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 04, 2022

Home>>

2,092 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 13:03, May 04, 2022

　　BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,092 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

　　That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 198,550 as of Tuesday. 

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Photos